Analysts Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will post $6.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.61 billion and the lowest is $6.37 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $25.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.61 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $27.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $136.85 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $136.94. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

