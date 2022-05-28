Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) to report $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $10.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $12.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,162 shares of company stock worth $1,091,988. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $93.30 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

