Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) will post $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,741,000 after acquiring an additional 289,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after acquiring an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $656,403,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $183.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

