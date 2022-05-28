Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) will report $614.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $604.00 million and the highest is $622.42 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $489.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.32 million.

NBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,871,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $167.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.84. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

