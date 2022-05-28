Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.75. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 771.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $14.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $14.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,827,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,753,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

