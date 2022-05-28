Analysts Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. TJX Companies reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 198,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. 6,524,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

