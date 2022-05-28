Analysts Expect Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.46. Tripadvisor posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

