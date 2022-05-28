Analysts Set Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) PT at $174.72

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Capricorn Energy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Capricorn Energy in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 285 ($3.59) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 235 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,432. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.65. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

