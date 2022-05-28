Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) PT at $108.70

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 494,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

