Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 27th (ASGN, AURA, BFRI, BKNIY, BNL, CD, CENTA, CFFN, CHUY, CMCO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 27th:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Get ASGN Incorporated alerts:

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Biofrontera Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. Biofrontera Inc. is based in WOBURN, MA. “

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.