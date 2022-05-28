Analyzing CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Match Group and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 3 14 0 2.82 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $134.12, indicating a potential upside of 67.98%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.98 billion 7.64 $277.72 million $0.89 89.71 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 9.12% -220.83% 5.84% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -8.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Match Group beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, real estate, healthcare, and biotech. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

