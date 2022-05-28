Analyzing Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $28.03, indicating a potential upside of 54.70%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Highlands REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Highlands REIT $28.63 million 4.95 -$13.05 million N/A N/A

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Highlands REIT -31.07% -3.73% -2.88%

Summary

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust beats Highlands REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

About Highlands REIT (Get Rating)

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.