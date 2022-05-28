Analyzing NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) & Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get NantHealth alerts:

5.3% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NantHealth and Cian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -93.56% N/A -23.71% Cian N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and Cian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $62.65 million 0.97 -$58.26 million ($0.50) -1.05 Cian $81.20 million 2.89 -$38.50 million N/A N/A

Cian has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NantHealth and Cian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cian has a consensus price target of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 465.88%. Given Cian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than NantHealth.

Summary

Cian beats NantHealth on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions. The company also provides NaviNet, a suite of SaaS-based solution enabling payers and providers to streamline communication and consolidate information; NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform for communication between health plans and providers; NaviNet AllPayer that provides eligibility, benefit, and claim status information to provider offices for commercial and government plans and CMS for Medicare beneficiaries through the NaviNet portal; and OpenNMS is an open-source network monitoring solution for enterprise-grade networks. In addition, it offers Quadris, a data solution that includes multi-data analysis, reporting, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

Cian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.