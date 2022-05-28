Analyzing On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) & Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ichor and On Track Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $1.10 billion 0.81 $70.90 million $2.22 13.96 On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.15 -$11.66 million ($0.17) -0.18

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ichor and On Track Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 3 0 3.00 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ichor currently has a consensus price target of $46.20, suggesting a potential upside of 49.03%. Given Ichor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 5.71% 17.89% 9.46% On Track Innovations -99.63% -386.24% -56.32%

Volatility and Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ichor beats On Track Innovations on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company primarily markets its products directly and through resellers to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Mexico, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

On Track Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

