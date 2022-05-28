Analyzing Stride (NYSE:LRN) & Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) and Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stride and Meten Holding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 1 1 0 2.50 Meten Holding Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stride presently has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.96%. Meten Holding Group has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,022.45%. Given Meten Holding Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meten Holding Group is more favorable than Stride.

Risk and Volatility

Stride has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meten Holding Group has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and Meten Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 5.50% 11.78% 5.73% Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Meten Holding Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Stride shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stride and Meten Holding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.54 billion 1.10 $71.45 million $2.12 18.63 Meten Holding Group $114.39 million 0.15 -$62.99 million N/A N/A

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Meten Holding Group.

Summary

Stride beats Meten Holding Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for the data science, software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride, Inc. serves consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Meten Holding Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. The company was formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. and changed its name to Meten Holding Group Ltd. in August 2021. Meten Holding Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

