Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Sells $453,000.00 in Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AVXL stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 995,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,891. The firm has a market cap of $751.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

