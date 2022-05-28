Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of AGPPF stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.47. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

