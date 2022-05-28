Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of AGPPF stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.47. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $167.75.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.