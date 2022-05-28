Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ANGPY opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.4135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

