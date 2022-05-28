AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Update

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the April 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

ANPC opened at $0.29 on Friday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.