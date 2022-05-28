AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Update

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the April 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ANPC opened at $0.29 on Friday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.
