Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,037,352 shares of company stock worth $35,954,600. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $44.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $44.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

