Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.06. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 43.1% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,509,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.93.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.