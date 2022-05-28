AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.98. AptarGroup reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ATR. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

ATR stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.89. The stock had a trading volume of 178,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.48. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $97.19 and a 1-year high of $148.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,706,000 after acquiring an additional 81,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,754,000 after acquiring an additional 223,590 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.