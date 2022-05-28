Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

APTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aptinyx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 22.49, a quick ratio of 22.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

