Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.84. Aptiv reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Aptiv by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average is $133.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

