Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

APM opened at $1.27 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aptorum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptorum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptorum Group by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 67,058 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Aptorum Group by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 50,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptorum Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

