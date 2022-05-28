Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arconic in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.98. Arconic has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

