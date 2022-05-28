Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director Bruce H. Spector acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARDC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 135,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,846. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

