Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,497,500 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the April 30th total of 6,251,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $0.97 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARNGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.