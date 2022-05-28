Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $10,295,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $11,985,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $11,574,000.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $11,851,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.87. 1,639,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

