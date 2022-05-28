Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.79.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $165.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.99 and its 200 day moving average is $164.25. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

