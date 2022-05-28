ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $947,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 74,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,699. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals (Get Rating)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.