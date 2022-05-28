Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Down 48.0% in May

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $211.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.12. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $184.12 and a 52-week high of $349.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ASHTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.50) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($60.02) to GBX 4,136 ($52.04) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,279.20.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

