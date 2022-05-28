ATCO Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.366 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

ATCO stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. ATCO has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84.

Get ATCO alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACLLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.