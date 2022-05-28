Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,900,000.

Shares of Atento stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. 16,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,212. The stock has a market cap of $144.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. Atento has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $327.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ATTO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atento currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

