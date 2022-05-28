Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) will post $351.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.74 million and the highest is $375.80 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted sales of $375.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

AY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AY opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.62 and a beta of 0.75. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $41.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

