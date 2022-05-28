Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of AI opened at C$13.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$12.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a current ratio of 99.24 and a quick ratio of 99.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian dropped their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target (down previously from C$14.44) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

