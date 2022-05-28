Australian REIT Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.56. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$10.67 and a 52 week high of C$12.90.

About Australian REIT Income Fund (Get Rating)

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

