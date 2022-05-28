Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the April 30th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($9.06) to GBX 660 ($8.31) in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.25.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

