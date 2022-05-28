Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the April 30th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($9.06) to GBX 660 ($8.31) in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.25.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.