Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Griffin Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.10.

Autodesk stock traded up $19.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.38. 2,984,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $173.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $233,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

