Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.10.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $19.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,105. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 369,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Autodesk by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.