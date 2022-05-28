Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) will post sales of $240,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $1.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.12 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $2.62 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

