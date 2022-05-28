AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of AN stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 22.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,474,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,117,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,264,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,414,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,743 shares of company stock valued at $69,787,924 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

