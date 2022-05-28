AvePoint (AVPT) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is one of 406 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AvePoint to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvePoint and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $191.91 million -$33.24 million -1.80 AvePoint Competitors $1.74 billion $276.72 million -41,045.40

AvePoint’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AvePoint and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 5 0 2.71 AvePoint Competitors 2896 13799 25009 694 2.55

AvePoint presently has a consensus target price of $12.28, indicating a potential upside of 110.97%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 58.93%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

AvePoint has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint’s peers have a beta of 3.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -20.43% -29.73% -14.70% AvePoint Competitors -30.57% -63.96% -7.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AvePoint beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AvePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

