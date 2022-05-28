AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Down 42.7% in May

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,200 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

