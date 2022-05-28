B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the April 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
RILYM stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $26.49.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile (Get Rating)
