B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the April 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

RILYM stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

