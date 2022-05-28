B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.84.
