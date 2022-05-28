Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,300 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the April 30th total of 263,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 756,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBLN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babylon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.
Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $266.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Babylon will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
About Babylon (Get Rating)
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babylon (BBLN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.