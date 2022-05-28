Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,300 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the April 30th total of 263,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 756,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBLN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babylon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of BBLN opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Babylon has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $266.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Babylon will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

