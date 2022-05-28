Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000.

NYSE:BBDO opened at $3.48 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

