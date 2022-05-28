Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,495,000 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the April 30th total of 31,154,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36,990.0 days.

Shares of BPCGF remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Banco Comercial Português has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banco Comercial Português to €0.18 ($0.19) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Banco Comercial Português from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.14 ($0.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.