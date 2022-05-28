Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the April 30th total of 473,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 313,048 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $462.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

